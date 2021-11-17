Is Nancy Grace a Democrat or Republican?By Danielle Letenyei
Nov. 17 2021, Published 12:13 p.m. ET
Fox viewers are in an uproar and are questioning Fox Nation host Nancy Grace’s political party affiliations after she called Kyle Rittenhouse a “vigilante” during a Nov. 14 special about the case.
The day after Grace’s special, the prosecuting and defense attorneys in the Rittenhouse trial gave their closing arguments. Today, the jury is still deliberating on the case.
Rittenhouse, 18, is claiming self-defense for the fatal shooting of two men and injury of a third during the unrest in Kenosha, Wisc., last year following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse fatally shot Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27.
During the Fox Nation special, Grace questioned whether the prosecution and defense arguments were valid. She also said that Rittenhouse was “a teen vigilante” who was “out with a high-powered weapon looking for trouble” and shot the men in self-defense.
Social media explodes with criticism of Nancy Grace
Her comments, as well as the on-screen tag “TEEN VIGILANTE GUNS DOWN THREE, HEADS TO JURY,” enraged conservatives watching the show. Social media blew up with criticism of Grace.
“People like Nancy Grace and her panel should be ashamed of themselves for their slander and misinformation. It was just labeling this kid as a vigilante and attacking his character and ignoring the crucial evidence proving he acted in self-defense,” tweeted Mark Rugerman (Rugerman45).
“Watching Nancy Grace tonight on Fox made me sick. She was feeding her panel questions trying to show Kyle Rittenhouse is guilty. At one point she asked a facial expert if those tears were true or not. The expert put her in her place. Come on Fox your getting to be MSNBC & CNN,” tweeted Steven Holden.
Grace said she’s not trying to appease either side of the case
In a Nov. 15 interview with entertainment website The Wrap, Grace defended herself, saying that she was "not going to whore out Lady Justice to make one side or the other happy" or "try to appease any group or anybody by twisting the truth.” She added, “The truth is it’s a conundrum and if it’s not clear, then it’s not clear. I’m not going to allow politics to get into a criminal case or an assessment of crime.”
Nancy Grace is a former Atlanta prosecutor.
As a former prosecutor in Atlanta, Grace got her start in television on Court TV. In 2005, she became host of the show Nancy Grace on HLN (formerly CNN Headline News). Grace has often been criticized for her interviewing style, which New York Times reporter David Carr described as based on her “hype, rabid persona, and sensational analysis.”
"Since her show began in 2005, the presumption of innocence has found a willful enemy in the former prosecutor turned broadcast judge-and-jury," Carr wrote in a 2011 New York Times article.
What's Nancy Grace’s political affiliation?
As to whether Grace is a Democrat or Republican, the jury is still out. Conservatives often say she’s a Democrat, while liberals claim she’s a Republican. Several people have given their opinions on a Quora post titled “Is Nancy Grace Republican or Democrat?”
“She's annoying is what she is. I doubt either party is willing to claim that craziness,” wrote Michael Hammer in a 2018 post.