Is Nancy Grace a Democrat or Republican?

In a Nov. 15 interview with entertainment website The Wrap , Grace defended herself, saying that she was "not going to whore out Lady Justice to make one side or the other happy" or "try to appease any group or anybody by twisting the truth.” She added, “The truth is it’s a conundrum and if it’s not clear, then it’s not clear. I’m not going to allow politics to get into a criminal case or an assessment of crime.”