MoneyLion Opens Up Crypto Investing as SPAC Deal Moves Forward

MoneyLion CEO Dee Choubey told reporters that this is step one in educating its users about what crypto is and how you can get involved in trading it. Down the line, MoneyLion might move beyond Bitcoin and Ether by offering other coins. Additionally, it might experiment with offering crypto payment solutions in partnership with major businesses. Choubey says that MoneyLion could even become an NFT marketplace all its own.