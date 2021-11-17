Mike Tyson Spent His Net Worth on Luxuries

Tyson made his professional boxing debut at the age of 18. Prior to that, he competed in the Junior Olympics as an amateur. Tyson, who fought regularly, won 26 of his first 28 fights by KO or TKO. Although Tyson continued to win fights in 1989, his career took a huge hit when he was defeated by Buster Douglas in 1990. He was the first heavyweight to hold all three major titles—WBA, WBC, and IBF—simultaneously. He's still regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time.