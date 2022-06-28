Analysts Downgrade Micron Technology — MU Stock Forecast

Analysts predict an uptick in MU's stock value over the next 12 months, meaning the downgrade may reflect a shorter-term prediction more than a longer-term one. Most analysts still call Micron a "buy" based on this outlook, with estimates as high as 181.3 percent in the green over the next 12 months. That would put the current stock price closer to $165 per share. The median prediction sits closer to 65 percent in the green, or $95 per share, which may be more reasonable given the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage and macroeconomic trends.