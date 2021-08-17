Cathie Wood Has Responded to Michael Burry Shorting Ark ETF

Burry entered the mainstream consciousness when he was featured in Michael Lewis’ book “The Big Short” and the subsequent Oscar-winning movie. Burry infamously shorted housing bonds prior to the global financial crisis in 2008 by persuading Goldman Sachs and other firms to sell him credit default swaps against subprime deals he thought were vulnerable. The move ultimately scored Burry a personal profit of $100 million and an additional $700 million for his investors.

An investor with Burry’s track record will inevitably raise eyebrows when word gets out he has taken another short position. On Aug. 16, regulatory filings revealed that Burry bet against Woods’ ARK Innovation ETF using options. Burry’s Scion Asset Management bought 2,355 put contracts against the hot tech ETF during the second quarter of 2021 and held them through the end of the period. When the underlying security falls in price, investors will profit from puts. It hasn't been determined yet whether Burry still holds his short position.