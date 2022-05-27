Here's Where Veterans and Military Personnel Can Get Free Meals for Memorial Day
Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 30, 2022. It’s a day to honor all of the military members who have died in service. In keeping with the holiday’s theme, many restaurants offer free meals on Memorial Day to current military service members and veterans.
Where can you get free or discounted food on Memorial Day? Here’s a rundown of some of the top restaurants that are giving deals and freebies to active duty military personnel and veterans in 2022.
Military discounts are offered at many restaurants on Memorial Day 2022.
Carabba’s Italian Grill: According to Delish.com, the Italian-style chain restaurant offers 10 percent off to military personnel and veterans year-round.
Long John Silver’s: Show your military ID at participating locations for 10 percent discounts year-round and 20 percent discounts on “Military Mondays.”
Miller’s Ale House: Military members and veterans get an entree for half off with proof of service.
Bob Evans: You can get a 10 percent discount on Memorial Day 2022 with a military ID.
Texas de Brazil: For a 20 percent discount year-round off lunch and dinner, show your military ID as an active member or veteran.
LongHorn Steakhouse: Another year-round deal is at Longhorn Steakhouse, where you can show your valid military ID for 10 percent off.
Burger King: This fast-food chain gives veterans and current military 10 percent off year-round, including Memorial Day.
99 Restaurants: Every day of the year, veterans and military members with valid ID get 10 percent off.
Outback Steakhouse: The restaurant’s Heroes discount is good for 10 percent off the bill with a valid ID. This also applies to nurses, doctors, medical staff, police officers, and firefighters in addition to military personnel.
Fogo de Chao: The Brazilian steakhouse provides 50 percent off meals for military service members and veterans, as well as 10 percent off for up to three guests on Memorial Day.
Bojangles is doing something a little different.
Bojangles, a fast-food chicken joint, is going beyond a discount in 2022. Its Big Bo Box is a limited edition, camo-themed meal in honor of National Military Appreciation Month. $1 from the purchase of each box will benefit Folds of Honor, a scholarship organization for relatives of fallen or wounded soldiers. The offer is good while supplies last or through May 29.
Military members also get discounts at non-meal businesses.
According to Parade, the following deals are available to military personnel on or around Memorial Day:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: 10 percent discount
- Adidas: 30 percent discount
- Alpha Industries: 30 percent
- Blue Star Theaters: complimentary or discounted admission
- Golden Corral: 20 percent off
- Jiffy Lube: 15 percent off all year
- Lowe’s: 10 percent year-round
- Home Depot: 10 percent year-round up to $400
- Mattress Firm: 10 percent–20 percent
- Rack Room Shoes: 10 percent year-round; 20 percent off Memorial Day, July 4, and Veterans Day
Freebie admission to parks and museums is also common.
Certain theme parks, zoos, and museums offer free or discounted admission to military members, veterans, and families. Check each attraction for details.
Colonial Williamsburg
Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum
Magic Springs Theme Park in Arkansas
Blue Star Museums
Silverwood Theme Park in Idaho
Zoos including the Cincinnati Zoo, Indianapolis Zoo, and Birmingham Zoo