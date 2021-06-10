Should Investors Buy Marqeta IPO Stock or Stay Away?

The Marqeta IPO valued the business at $15.2 billion, but that spiked to $16 billion after MQ stock surged on its debut. Marqeta stock is now trading at 2020 price-to-sales multiple of 55.1x. Considering that peers Global Payments and Fiserv are trading at next-12-month EV-to-sales multiples of 8.3x and 5.8x, respectively, Marqeta stock looks overvalued. However, when you consider Marqeta’s 100 percent growth rate, the stock doesn’t look that expensive.