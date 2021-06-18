Why Mark Cuban Invested in Crypto Data Marketplace dClimate

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor have teamed up with several North American crypto mining firms to combat cryptocurrencies’ climate impact. Forming the “ Bitcoin Mining Council ,” the group hopes to create a centralized entity that creates an eco-friendly environment for crypto mining.

While over 70 percent of cryptocurrencies are mined using renewable energies , there's still work to be done to address the remaining segment that depends on fossil fuel.

We are proud to welcome @mcuban to @dClimateNet as an investor and advisor. We believe his invaluable expertise will help build #dClimate into the premier platform for every business and entity that uses or builds with climate data. #Blockchain #DeFi https://t.co/JFw9biv488

Cuban hasn’t shied away from sharing his opinions on crypto’s environmental impact. In May, Musk announced that Tesla won't accept Bitcoin as payment for its electric vehicles due to sustainability concerns. Cuban responded with a tweet of his own, and wrote, “We at Mavs.com will continue to accept BTC/ETH/DOGE because we know that replacing gold as a store of value will help the environment.”