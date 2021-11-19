Did Maria Shriver Build Her Net Worth Independently?

Shriver resigned from her position at NBC after her former husband, Arnold Schwarzenegger, became governor of California. She returned to NBC in 2013 and currently works there today. In 2011, Shriver and Schwarzenegger divorced, though they had built their net worth up to a reported $400 million. It isn’t clear whether the couple divided their marital assets equally. Today, Maria Shriver has an estimated net worth of $200 million.