Decentraland's Mana Price Prediction: FB Rebranding Peaks Interest

Mana launched in 2017. If you invested $1,000 in the crypto when it came out, you would have more than $130,000 now. If the metaverse is the future like the Facebook parent has demonstrated by changing its name to Meta, then an investment in Mana crypto could pay off even better down the road. According to PwC, the global metaverse market opportunity could surpass $1.5 trillion by 2030. Decentraland has a Mana token burn program to control inflation.