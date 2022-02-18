Lonnie Johnson Helped Create Many Products We Use Today

When considering the greatest engineers of all time, the names that tend to come to mind first are Leonardo Da Vinci, Nikola Tesla, Elon Musk, and others. But Lonnie Johnson easily has enough credibility and inventions to be considered in that tier of engineers as well. He’s mainly known for inventing the Super Soaker water gun, but he has also invented high-tech items, including various pieces for organizations such as the Air Force and NASA. With his success, what is Lonnie Johnson’s net worth?