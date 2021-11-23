Litecoin (LTC) Could Be a Good Long-Term Crypto Bet

Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork, which was launched in 2011 by Charlie Lee. He tried to remedy Bitcoin issues like long transaction times and frequent network congestion by creating Litecoin.

LTC remained the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization for a long time. However, Litecoin lagged as decentralized finance applications and cryptos picked up the pace. Litecoin's recent surge has put the cryptocurrency on many investors’ radars.