Could Latch Stock Rise Even Further?

TSIA has given Latch a pro forma implied equity value of $1.6 billion. Meanwhile, at Latch’s current stock price, the company is valued at around $1.8 billion. After adjusting for its pro forma cash and debt, it would have an EV (enterprise value) of $1.3 billion. Based on this EV and Latch’s projected net revenue, its valuation multiples for 2021 and 2022 are 26.5x and 7.5x, respectively. The company’s 2025 EV-to-net sales multiple of 1.5x looks very attractive.