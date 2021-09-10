Meet Larry Elder, Libertarian Radio Host Runs for California Governor

According to the Los Angeles Times , a woman, dressed in a gorilla mask and apparently white, threw what appeared to be an egg at Elder, who is Black. (As the Times notes, ape imagery has long been a racist trope.) The woman and another heckler also got aggressive with a man who appeared to be a member of Elder’s team.

A tour of homeless encampments in Venice, Calif., on Sept. 8, turned tense for Larry Elder , a conservative radio host running in California’s gubernatorial recall election.

“Before we even left Los Angeles, my security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun, and hit with projectiles,” Elder tweeted later that day. “The intolerant left will not stop us. We will recall [current California governor] Gavin Newsom.”

In case you aren't familiar with Elder, here are more details on his career, net worth, and gubernatorial run.