Terry McAuliffe: Net Worth Might Influence Race for Virginia Governor

Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's net worth is sizable, but it’s only a fraction of Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin’s fortune, according to recent reports.

The amount of money that Youngkin is willing to spend to black McAuliffe from a second term as governor could make the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial election the most expensive in the state’s history, as The Washington Post speculates.

Glenn Youngkin’s net worth

Youngkin has a net worth that’s “probably close to $400 million,” according to the Post. Until September 2020, Youngkin was co-CEO of The Carlyle Group—a private equity firm that oversees more than $260 billion in investments. According to his campaign website, Youngkin earned an engineering degree at Rice University and an MBA at Harvard Business School. He spent 25 years “[playing] a key role in building Carlyle into one of the leading investment firms in the world.”

Earlier in his Carlyle career, Youngkin served as a member of the U.S. buyout team and the head of the global industrials team, according to a Rice Basketball bio. Upon his retirement from Carlyle last year, Youngkin said it was “the professional journey of a lifetime” and an “honor” to be part of the company’s growth.

As of a proxy statement filed with the SEC earlier this year, Youngkin had 43 assets worth more than $250,000 each, including more than 6.7 million shares of Carlyle Group stock, which would currently be worth about $315 million.

However, Youngkin missed out on more than $108 million in Carlyle Group shares in which he wasn’t yet vested when he retired from the company last year. The Post also reports that Youngkin has already loaned $12 million to his gubernatorial campaign and that “his personal wealth and willingness to spend his own money could make this year’s race the most expensive in Virginia history.”