Entrepreneur Jason Capital Earned $1 Million With an Online Dating Course

According to Disrupt Magazine , Maroko started playing basketball at age 13 and soon dreamed of being a college basketball star. He didn’t make his high school basketball team, but he did play basketball in college and later started an online basketball course, as he explained in a YouTube video last year.

“When I wanted to turn my passion into money, I thought, ‘Well, I’ve been training players for a long time. What if I create a course or something that can teach high school players how to dribble better?’ Because that was my thing,” he said.

According to Disrupt, Maroko made his first $20,000 by selling that course, and he started a new life for himself in San Diego.