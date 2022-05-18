Months After His Acquittal, Kyle Rittenhouse Is Posting Memes About the Trial

Following that verdict, Rittenhouse described his plans for the future in a sit-down on NewsNation’s Banfield. “I just want to be a normal 18-year-old college student trying to better my future and get into a career in nursing,” he told host Ashleigh Banfield. He also said that he was thinking about changing his name, growing a beard, and losing some weight. “I don’t really like when fans recognize me or anti-fans recognize me. I just like to try to be normal,” he said.