Who Is Kyle Richards’ Ex-Husband? All About the Millionaire
Fans of the Real Housewives franchise of TV shows are likely familiar with Kyle Richards. She’s one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH). Richards is currently married to her second husband, Mauricio Umansky, but maintains ties to her ex-husband. Who is Guraish Aldjufrie and what is his net worth?
Guraish Aldjufrie
Real Estate Entrepreneur
Net worth: $2 million
Guraish Aldjufrie, a real estate businessman, is likely best known to the world at large due to his brief marriage to a reality television star. Aldjufrie was once married to Kyle Richards, one of the cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The couple have been divorced since 1992, but they do share a daughter, Farrah. Farrah has also recently announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend.
Birthdate: September 21, 1964
Birthplace: Indonesia
Former Spouse: Kyle Richards
Children: 1 (daughter Farrah Aldjufrie)
Guraish Aldjufrie may have a net worth around $2 million.
Although publicly available information on Aldjufrie is limited, some online sources estimate him to have a net worth of about $1.5 million to $2 million. Biographypedia.com estimates his net worth at $2 million. Since his company’s financial records aren’t public knowledge, it’s quite possible he's much wealthier than these estimates indicate.
Kyle Richards’s net worth is much higher than her ex-husband’s.
According to CelebrityNetWorth, Richards has amassed a much more impressive net worth than her ex-husband Aldjufrie. Richards, who was a child actress and went on to play herself in reality TV shows, is worth approximately $100 million today.
Richards has a number of famous connections, including her half-sister Kathy Hilton, who is the mother of Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton. Her acting career started young, with a recurring role on the TV series Little House on the Prairie.
Other 1970s TV appearances included shows like Fantasy Island, Flying High, and Time Express. Richards worked in the horror film genre, playing a role in Halloween and The Watcher in the Woods.
She began her Real Housewives career in 2010 and was the last remaining original cast member by 2020, earning a reported $270,000 per season.
Richards is a philanthropist and top donor to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. She also started a clothing line connected to HSN, owned a chain of boutiques for several years, and published her memoir in 2011.
Guraish Aldjufrie and Kyle Richards had a short marriage.
Richards met Aldjufrie at age 18 and married him in 1988, the same year their daughter Farrah was born. The couple separated just two years later and finalized their divorce in 1992.
Remarried since 1996 to Mauricio Umansky, another real estate professional, Richards is the mother of three more daughters with Umansky. Aldjufrie has apparently not married again but maintains a relationship with his daughter Farrah. Richards has spoken on RHOBH about Umansky's friendship with Aldjufrie.
Guraish Aldjufrie and Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah is now engaged.
Farrah Aldjufrie announced her engagement in November 2021. Richards celebrated the upcoming nuptials on her own Instagram page and her daughter’s page.