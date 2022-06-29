Who Is Kyle Richards’ Ex-Husband? All About the Millionaire

Guraish Aldjufrie, a real estate businessman, is likely best known to the world at large due to his brief marriage to a reality television star. Aldjufrie was once married to Kyle Richards, one of the cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The couple have been divorced since 1992, but they do share a daughter, Farrah. Farrah has also recently announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend.

Birthdate: September 21, 1964

Birthplace: Indonesia

Former Spouse: Kyle Richards

Children: 1 (daughter Farrah Aldjufrie)