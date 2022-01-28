Kathy Hilton Clashed With Paris Hilton’s Husband Over Wedding Plans

With Richard and Kathy Hilton’s net worth, the Los Angeles power couple has enough money to bankroll a lavish wedding. But did they do so happily when it came time for daughter Paris Hilton to walk down the aisle with Carter Reum in November 2021?

It seems like Hilton has already had some issues with her new son-in-law. When Hilton and Paris appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, Paris dished that her mom called Reum “the octopus” and even “groomzilla.”