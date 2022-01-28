Kathy Hilton Clashed With Paris Hilton’s Husband Over Wedding Plans

Kathy Hilton Clashed With Paris Hilton’s Husband Over Wedding PlansBy Dan Clarendon
Jan. 28 2022, Published 3:53 p.m. ET
With Richard and Kathy Hilton’s net worth, the Los Angeles power couple has enough money to bankroll a lavish wedding. But did they do so happily when it came time for daughter Paris Hilton to walk down the aisle with Carter Reum in November 2021?
It seems like Hilton has already had some issues with her new son-in-law. When Hilton and Paris appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, Paris dished that her mom called Reum “the octopus” and even “groomzilla.”
Kathy Hilton
Socialite, philanthropist, TV personality, former actress
Net worth: $350 million (reported)
Kathy Hilton is a former child actress who has appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside half-sisters Kyle and Kim Richards sporadically since 2011. With her husband, businessman Richard Hilton, Kathy has four children, including reality TV star Paris Hilton and fashion designer Nicky Hilton.
Birthdate: March 13, 1959
Parents: Kathleen Richards, Laurence Avanzino
Spouse: Richard Hilton (m. 1979)
Children: Paris Hilton (b. 1981), Nicky Hilton Rothschild (b. 1983), Barron Hilton II (b. 1989), Conrad Hughes Hilton (b. 1994)
As viewers can see in the Peacock reality series Paris in Love, Hilton got disgruntled when Reum arranged to meet a wedding planner. “I’m the final call—whoever writes the check,” Hilton told him on the show, according to People. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Hilton shares a $350-million net worth with her husband, Richard Hilton. Hilton said, “This is, like, my wedding, too. How do you think it makes me look and feel when the son-in-law-to-be has already called over there?”
Kathy Hilton said that her new son-in-law was “offending” her during wedding prep.
On The Tonight Show, Hilton explained that she calls Reum “the octopus” because “he’s got his mitts into everything”
“[Paris] goes, ‘Mommy, he means well,’” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality added. “But he was offending me. He was calling the cake place. He was calling the band. He was calling the party planner, the band, the hotels, everything. … I said, ‘This is not normal.’ He even picked out the invitation and the save the date cards.”
Paris, stuck up for her new husband, who’s a partner at M13 Investments and a former investment banker in Goldman Sachs’ industrial division. “He’s just very responsible, very organized, and we’re not,” Paris told her mom on the late-night talk show.
Kathy Hilton called Reum “so kind” and “just wonderful.”
Wedding-planning headaches aside, it sounds like Hilton is happy to have Reum in the family, judging by what she told Entertainment Tonight on the day of his wedding to Paris.
“He is so kind,” Hilton said of the Shortcut Your Startup: Speed Up Success with Unconventional Advice from the Trenches co-author. “He treats her like a lady. He’s just wonderful. He’s upbeat. … His family [is] wonderful. … We’re a very big, happy family.”
The 62-year-old also seems to think highly of Paris’ relationship with Reum. “They have a lot of fun together,” she said. “They really enjoy each other’s company. They are in love.”