YouTube Sensation Kevin Samuels Was Worth $4M Just Before His Untimely Death

YouTube Sensation Kevin Samuels Was Worth $4M Just Before His Untimely DeathBy Jennifer Farrington
May. 6 2022, Published 2:49 p.m. ET
YouTube sensation Kevin Samuels passed away on May 5, 2022, at the age of 57 years old. He wasn't married at the time of his death, though he gained much attention for the dating advice he offered up across his multiple social media accounts.
While many praised Samuels for the information he delivered regularly on his Instagram and YouTube accounts, others called his advice “toxic” and referred to the influencer as a “misogynist.” Here’s a look into who Samuels was, what he grew his net worth to be, and the reason he is no longer here with us today.
Kevin Samuels
Professional Image Consultant
Net worth: $4 million (unconfirmed)
Kevin Samuels first entered college studying chemical engineering. But after realizing he enjoyed working with others and didn’t exactly like being confined to an office, he changed career paths. While he worked a little in the dot-com industry, he later formed his own image consulting company.
Birthdate: March 1965
Birthplace: Atlanta, Ga.
Education: The University of Oklahoma
Marital Status: Married and divorced (twice)
Children: 1
What is Kevin Samuels’ net worth?
Samuels has been active on YouTube since May 2015. At the time of his passing, he had 1.43 million subscribers and more than 2.9 million views on all of his content combined. Samuels clearly gained a large following of people who respected his opinion and listened to his advice.
While it's likely Samuels was able to earn some sort of income from his presence on YouTube alone, he also accepted donations via CashApp. He even sold memberships via Patreon and allowed individuals to access select content. Over the course of his career as a social media influencer who provided content mainly centered around relationship and lifestyle advice, Samuels is said to have grown his net worth to around $4 million.
What happened to Kevin Samuels?
On the morning of May 5, emergency medical personnel were called to Samuels’ Atlanta, Ga. home, reports TMZ. A woman, who is said to have been a nurse, had allegedly called 911 after Samuels began complaining of chest pain. After attempting to help him, the woman claimed he fell on top of her.
The unidentified woman said it was after that that she called the police and “requested a defibrillator from the front desk of the apartment complex.” After EMTs arrived, Samuels was then transported to Piedmont hospital where he was pronounced dead. TMZ says the woman had met up with Samuels the night before and the two spent the evening together.
Why was Kevin Samuels both praised and slammed for his dating advice?
Based on his large following on social media and the many heartfelt comments that were left on his videos following his death, it's clear people enjoyed listening to Samuels’ dating and lifestyle advice. Instagram user tatt_lawson said, “GODFATHER YOU HAVE DONE MORE FOR BLACK MEN AND BLACK FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS IN 2 YEARS THAN SO CALLED BLACK LEADERSHIP HAS DONE IN A LIFE TIME!”
Just as there were people saddened by the news of Samuels’ death, there were also plenty who showed no sign of remorse.
In a video Samuels had posted just before his death, the “dating guru” discussed the concept of women becoming “leftovers.” Samuels says that after women reach the age of 35 and are still unmarried, they are then viewed as “leftover women,” leading men to believe that there's “something likely wrong with [them].”
Despite the backlash Samuels has received over the years, it appears he felt attacked primarily because he was “telling women the truth.”