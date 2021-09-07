Keep Network Crypto Price Prediction: Is It a Good Investment?

Keep Network's price has consolidated more than 75 percent from its peak and many investors expect another breakout amid the NuCypher merger. If you’re seeking the next cryptocurrency to explode , you might want to learn more about Keep crypto's price prediction.

Keep Network's price has climbed about 160 percent in 2021 to trade above $0.55. But at this price, the crypto is more than 75 percent off its $2.24 all-time high attained in May 2020. There was another consolidation in Keep Network's price in November 2020 and those who bought that dip have more than tripled their money at the current price.

Keep Network is a project that seeks to unlock the potential of DeFi apps. For example, it enables developers to build apps that can access private data while running on public blockchains. That means developers can build more useful blockchain apps and accelerate the adoption of DeFi products. An example of Keep-based product is TBTC.

Currently, some 577 million Keep tokens are circulating and the maximum supply is capped at 1 billion tokens. Many risk-averse investors are attracted to cryptocurrencies with fixed maximum supply because they offer an automatic shield against the risk of inflation. Bitcoin, Cardano, Ripple, and M2Cash are the other cryptocurrencies with capped maximum supply to control inflation.

Is Keep crypto a good investment?

There are several reasons you might like Keep Network as an investment. First, Keep Network's price is currently pocket-friendly and you can start investing in the crypto with a small amount. The current price allows you to enter Keep crypto at a steep discount to its all-time high at a time when the market is expecting a breakout.

Also, if you’re seeking a token that gives you exposure to the DeFi sector, Keep crypto is worth considering. Keep crypto might also appeal to investors looking to earn interest through staking.

P.S: Fan of the tBTC work and the team and would love to collaborate more on the BTC derived assets side. Your collateral on Stacks can earn native BTC which is a unique property worth exploring! (Can’t do that on ETH.) — muneeb.btc (@muneeb) August 30, 2021

The Keep Network is still in the early stages of developer adoption. Therefore, the value of Keep token should appreciate as the developer community expands, especially driven by the interest to build DeFi products. The merger with NuCypher to create Keanu could be a major catalyst for Keep’s more rapid growth. Furthermore, it bodes well for Keep outlook given its link to Ethereum, the preeminent blockchain for building DeFi apps and trading NFTs.