Kazakhstan Bitcoin Mining Falls As Country Shuts Off the Internet

In an attempt to help combat the protests, Kazakhstan leaders asked for the help of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), which is widely referred to as the Russian version of NATO. The CSTO agreed to intervene and members were deployed on Jan. 5. Kazakhtelecom, the country’s largest telecommunications company, shut down the internet on Jan. 5 and left many citizens without internet or phone capabilities. The only source of media some citizens have access to is the television.