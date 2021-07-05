CNBC Gives ‘Squawk Alley’ Alum Kayla Tausche a Big Promotion

Former Squawk Alley cohost Kayla Tausche has a plush new job in D.C.: She’s now CNBC ’s senior White House correspondent. Tausche, who’s married to attorney Jeffrey Jacob Izant, has been rising in the ranks for years now. After stints at the Associated Press and the Financial Times Group, Tausche joined CNBC in 2011.

She made a name for herself on the channel during the Trump administration , landing interviews with former vice president Mike Pence and former Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin .

“There is so much happening at once that it can feel like drinking from a fire hose,” she told Forbes in 2018. “On any given day you have the president tweeting, the market moving, members of Congress making legislative decisions, the special counsel’s office plugging forward and pre-scheduled news events getting overshadowed by growing scandals. It can feel like a full-time job just to stay on top of the news, much less in front of it.”

“Kayla is currently focused on the first 100 days of the Biden administration and how it implements its policy agenda across the Cabinet agencies, from Treasury to trade and beyond,” Colarusso added, reports TVNewser. “There is no one more dogged in sourcing, so you can all expect to see lots of breaking news and exclusive interviews from Kayla at the White House.”

CNBC promoted Tausche to senior White House correspondent in Mar. 2021, having her spearhead coverage of the Biden administration , as TVNewser reported at the time. In a memo to staff, Dan Colarusso, CNBC’s SVP of business news, noted that Tausche spent more than a year on the actual and virtual campaign trail.

She and her husband welcomed their second baby this year

In Apr. 2015, Tausche married Izant in Atlanta, Ga., according to a New York Times wedding announcement. At the time, she was still a CNBC correspondent and Squawk Alley cohost. Izant, meanwhile, was a law clerk to Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and he was about to start work as a law clerk to Judge Reena Raggi of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

Now, one Jeffrey J. Izant is listed as an Assistant U.S. Attorney working for Maryland’s southern division. And Izant was credited in a U.S. Department of Justice press release as a prosecutor in a case where a Maryland man was sentenced to four years in federal prison for cyberstalking.

