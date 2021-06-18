Where Will Karma Coin Be in 2025?

Karma coin hasn’t made it to Coinbase yet, but you can buy it on other crypto exchanges, such as ProBit Exchange, Hoo, and DragonEX. ProBit is the only exchange that currently allows you to buy Karma with fiat money (the Korean won). To convert another crypto to Karma, you can use ProBit to exchange it for Ethereum, Hoo for EOS, and DragonEX for Tether.