Why Kadena (KDA) Could Have a Long Growth Runway Ahead

According to Wallet Investor, Kadena's price could go down by 43 percent in a year’s time. The firm sees KDA as a bad long-term investment.

Digital Coin Price is quite bullish on Kadena’s price prospects and sees it gaining 44 percent from the current levels until the end of 2021 and more than 200 percent by 2025.

Price Prediction.net lies somewhere in between and sees a flat growth rate for Kadena until the end of 2021. It expects a jump of around 400 percent for the token by 2025.