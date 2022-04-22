Fox Nation’s Kacie McDonnell Expecting a Baby With Padres Player Eric Hosmer

Fox Nation’s Kacie McDonnell Expecting a Baby With Padres Player Eric HosmerBy Dan Clarendon
Apr. 22 2022, Published 4:07 p.m. ET
Although Kacie McDonnell’s salary isn’t public knowledge — sketchy reports claim it’s in the $150,000 range — perhaps it isn't the paycheck that’s important. McDonnell has called her work with Fox Nation a “dream come true.”
McDonnell joined the Fox News family when she became a lifestyle and sports host for Fox Nation in October 2019, and she started hosting Mansion Global on Fox Business Network the following year.
“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity!” she said in a press release when she got her Fox Nation job. “It’s an absolute dream to join the innovative team at FOX Nation. I am looking forward to growing a relationship with the platform’s loyal subscribers and creating the entertaining and informative content our viewers enjoy.”
And soon McDonnell, 31, will have another title: mother. Read more about her life and career below.
McDonnell got her start in TV journalism covering sports for local newsrooms.
McDonnell, who received a bachelor’s degree in communications from Villanova University, began her career in sports at WTXF-TV, offering Philadelphia Eagles updates for the TV show Good Day Philadelphia. She then covered sports for KSHB-TV in Kansas City, Mo., before moving to the Boston area to work as an anchor for the New England Sports Network.
In a November 2019 interview with The Spun, McDonnell said she had learned “a lot about listening” in her career by that point. “And I still have a lot more to learn,” she added. “Whether I’m doing a one-on-one interview or gathering information for a story or segment, it’s my responsibility as a journalist to capture the essence of the subject(s). Who are they? What are they going through? How are they dealing with it? My job is to tell other people’s stories on this grand platform I’m honored to be on.”
She and her and husband, Eric Hosmer, are expecting a baby.
In December 2021, McDonnell tied the knot with Eric Hosmer, a first baseman with the San Diego Padres. And on Instagram on April 6, the couple announced that they’re expecting their first baby this September.
“On this day in 2015, we met when Eric left me a ticket to opening day,” McDonnell wrote in the Instagram caption. “7 years later, we’ll meet our son. Little boy, we love you endlessly!”
McDonnell may have given hints about her political party online.
McDonnell doesn’t appear to have disclosed her political affiliation, but based on her statements and social media comments, one might assume she leans to the right.
She gushed over Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, in July 2016, for example, tweeting, “Vote how you will… There’s no denying Ivanka Trump is the role model. Kate Middleton of the USA. We need more Ivankas/Kates in this world.”
Three years later, she complimented Kimberly Guilfoyle, a campaign adviser to Donald Trump and now the fiancé of his son Donald Jr., on a Christmas photo of Guilfoyle and Donald Jr., according to PopCulture.
On Instagram in October 2019, she said that working her new job with Fox Nation, a spinoff of the conservative Fox News, was a “dream come true.” And she told The Spun the following month that she had already been a big Fox Nation fan by the time she got the job.