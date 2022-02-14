JP Baric Runs a Bitcoin Mining Business, Makes Over $1 Million a Month

Some people have questioned whether Baric’s claim to fame is legit. There are conflicting reports about when he started his mining company, MiningStore, and if the firm is actually making the money he claims. Although Baric claims that his company earns $1.3 million a month, critics are curious how the firm makes that much money when mining expenses can be costly. There are also questions about how Baric was able to purchase that amount of BTC at such a young age. It isn't clear if his parents bought the tokens for him.