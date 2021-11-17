MSNBC National Correspondent Joy Reid Has a Solid Net Worth

MSNBC’s national correspondent Joy Reid, or Joy-Ann Reid as she refers to herself on her LinkedIn profile, hosts her own show, The ReidOut, which airs weekdays at 7:00 p.m. ET. Recently, she was accused of “mocking” Americans after the results from a Washington Post and ABC News poll were published. The poll revealed that more than 50 percent of the people who participated were displeased with how Biden is performing as the president.