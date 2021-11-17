Logo
Home > Net Worth
Joy Reid
Source: Getty

MSNBC National Correspondent Joy Reid Has a Solid Net Worth

By

Nov. 17 2021, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

MSNBC’s national correspondent Joy Reid, or Joy-Ann Reid as she refers to herself on her LinkedIn profile, hosts her own show, The ReidOut, which airs weekdays at 7:00 p.m. ET. Recently, she was accused of “mocking” Americans after the results from a Washington Post and ABC News poll were published. The poll revealed that more than 50 percent of the people who participated were displeased with how Biden is performing as the president.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Reid suggested that polls are “ephemeral,” she disapproved of poll participants' responses. She claimed that they received their “shots and checks” and they still aren't happy. Perhaps Reid can't sympathize with the average American or the approximate 7.4 million people who are unemployed because she doesn’t depend on government support with a reported net worth of $7 million.

Joy-Ann M. Lomena-Reid

National Correspondent for MSNBC

Net worth: $7 million

Joy Reid is a journalist, documentary filmmaker, and national correspondent for MSNBC. Prior to working at MSNBC, Reid worked for well-known newspapers such as The Miami Herald and The South Florida Times.

Education: Harvard University

Spouse: Jason Reid

Children: 3

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Article continues below advertisement

How much does Joy Reid make working for MSNBC?

Joy Reid
Source: Getty

Reid started working for MSNBC in 2014. From February 2014 to February 2015, Reid hosted The Reid Report. In February 2015, she became a national correspondent for MSNBC, which allowed her to cover daily news events and even appear as a reporter, guest, and analyst on different MSNBC and NBC News programs.

Like most people, Reid hasn’t publicly announced what she’s earning from MSNBC since that's private information. Sources like The Sun have estimated what the national correspondent is earning on an annual basis from MSNBC, which is a reported $1.5 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Given her salary from MSNBC, Reid has an estimated net worth of about $7 million.

How did Joy Reid come to host her own show?

joy reid net worth
Source: Getty

Reid’s career in media started somewhere around 2000. Between 2000 and 2004, Reid worked as website editor for NBC News and later went to work for America Coming Together where she served as the Deputy State Communications Director. In 2006, Reid went on to co-host and produce a morning show for Radio One.

Article continues below advertisement

Reid continued up the media and journalist ladder. She worked for The South Florida Times, theGrio.com, and even The Miami Herald. She eventually landed at MSNBC and worked as a national correspondent and host of two shows, The ReidOut and AM Joy.

What school did Joy Reid attend?

The political analyst graduated from Harvard University in 1991 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Visual and Environmental Studies. She's also a “2003 Knight Center for Specialized Journalism fellow,” according to the university's website.

Article continues below advertisement

An overview of Joy Reid’s accomplishments

Earning a degree from Harvard University, one of the most prestigious universities in the country, is one of several accomplishments Reid has secured. Reid published her book Fracture: Barack Obama, the Clintons and the Racial Divide in 2015, which likely supports her estimated net worth of $7 million. She also served as co-editor of We Are The Change We Seek: The Speeches of Barack Obama.

In 2013, the MSNBC national commentator received the “New York Black Media Legends” honor provided on behalf of McDonald’s. In 2014, she was awarded the “Media Leadership Award” from World of Money. Reid continued to build her award portfolio after receiving the “President’s Award” in June 2015, which was provided on behalf of The NAACP Brooklyn Branch.

Advertisement

More From Market Realist

    • CONNECT with Market Realist
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Market Realist Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.