MSNBC National Correspondent Joy Reid Has a Solid Net Worth

MSNBC National Correspondent Joy Reid Has a Solid Net WorthBy Jennifer Farrington
Nov. 17 2021, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
MSNBC’s national correspondent Joy Reid, or Joy-Ann Reid as she refers to herself on her LinkedIn profile, hosts her own show, The ReidOut, which airs weekdays at 7:00 p.m. ET. Recently, she was accused of “mocking” Americans after the results from a Washington Post and ABC News poll were published. The poll revealed that more than 50 percent of the people who participated were displeased with how Biden is performing as the president.
Although Reid suggested that polls are “ephemeral,” she disapproved of poll participants' responses. She claimed that they received their “shots and checks” and they still aren't happy. Perhaps Reid can't sympathize with the average American or the approximate 7.4 million people who are unemployed because she doesn’t depend on government support with a reported net worth of $7 million.
Joy-Ann M. Lomena-Reid
National Correspondent for MSNBC
Net worth: $7 million
Joy Reid is a journalist, documentary filmmaker, and national correspondent for MSNBC. Prior to working at MSNBC, Reid worked for well-known newspapers such as The Miami Herald and The South Florida Times.
Education: Harvard University
Spouse: Jason Reid
Children: 3
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
How much does Joy Reid make working for MSNBC?
Reid started working for MSNBC in 2014. From February 2014 to February 2015, Reid hosted The Reid Report. In February 2015, she became a national correspondent for MSNBC, which allowed her to cover daily news events and even appear as a reporter, guest, and analyst on different MSNBC and NBC News programs.
Like most people, Reid hasn’t publicly announced what she’s earning from MSNBC since that's private information. Sources like The Sun have estimated what the national correspondent is earning on an annual basis from MSNBC, which is a reported $1.5 million.
Given her salary from MSNBC, Reid has an estimated net worth of about $7 million.
How did Joy Reid come to host her own show?
Reid’s career in media started somewhere around 2000. Between 2000 and 2004, Reid worked as website editor for NBC News and later went to work for America Coming Together where she served as the Deputy State Communications Director. In 2006, Reid went on to co-host and produce a morning show for Radio One.
Reid continued up the media and journalist ladder. She worked for The South Florida Times, theGrio.com, and even The Miami Herald. She eventually landed at MSNBC and worked as a national correspondent and host of two shows, The ReidOut and AM Joy.
What school did Joy Reid attend?
The political analyst graduated from Harvard University in 1991 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Visual and Environmental Studies. She's also a “2003 Knight Center for Specialized Journalism fellow,” according to the university's website.
An overview of Joy Reid’s accomplishments
Earning a degree from Harvard University, one of the most prestigious universities in the country, is one of several accomplishments Reid has secured. Reid published her book Fracture: Barack Obama, the Clintons and the Racial Divide in 2015, which likely supports her estimated net worth of $7 million. She also served as co-editor of We Are The Change We Seek: The Speeches of Barack Obama.
In 2013, the MSNBC national commentator received the “New York Black Media Legends” honor provided on behalf of McDonald’s. In 2014, she was awarded the “Media Leadership Award” from World of Money. Reid continued to build her award portfolio after receiving the “President’s Award” in June 2015, which was provided on behalf of The NAACP Brooklyn Branch.