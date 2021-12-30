How Jordan Belfort Made and Lost Millions On Wall Street

The court ordered Belfort to pay back more than $110 million to the victims. As a result, his properties have been sold and proceeds of about $10 million turned over to the investors. Belfort continues to direct a portion of his earnings from speaking and book sales to compensate the investors. He charges between $30,000 and $75,000 for the motivational talks, and the film deal earned him about $1.2 million. But Belfort still owes about $100 million, meaning his net worth is currently in the negative.