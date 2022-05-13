NBA Champ John Salley Says Cryptocurrency Is the Future

“The best thing about it is, every kid that’s going to see this probably will never see the old Cinderella, so this is now the new normal, and it is really put together well,” Salley said on KTLA on Friday, hyping up the fantastical movie. “I’ve always wanted to be in a musical, I’ve always loved being on Disney, and now I get live out my dream of being in a musical on Disney.”

But acting is just one of Salley’s post-NBA activities…