Why John DeLorean’s Net Worth Was $500,000 at the Time of His Death

If the name “DeLorean” conjures up the image of Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, you aren't alone. However, the man who created the iconic car, instrumental to the time travel in the 1985 film Back to the Future, had a complicated life.

John DeLorean, the founder of the DeLorean Motor Company and the former leader of a division at General Motors , died in 2005. His net worth might have been approximately $500,000 at the time of his death. He faced legal troubles and his company failed.

John DeLorean's troubles impacted his children.

With his third wife, Cristina Ferrare, DeLorean had two children, Zachary and Kathryn. When DeLorean was arrested for possible cocaine trafficking in 1982, Zachary was about 12 years old and struggled greatly with the aftermath.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

Both Zachary and Kathryn spoke with filmmakers of a 2019 documentary “Framing John DeLorean” about how their father’s fall from grace impacted them, even though he was eventually exonerated.

Article continues below advertisement

While Kathryn talked about how hurtful it was living with constant comments from other kids about her father’s actions, she spent time in therapy to work through the trauma and eventually seemed to find peace with her father.

However, Zachary showed filmmakers a shoddy-looking apartment as a testament to his father’s negative impact on his life. His mother told Vanity Fair that she was “heartbroken” to see the state her son was living in and know that he refused help from the rest of his family. She also said she had urged her son to move on from blaming his parents.