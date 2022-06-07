Wall Street CEO and Football Coach Joe Moglia Has Accumulated Millions Over his Luminous Career
Joe Moglia recently spoke about the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) and how its lack of leadership has led to a sorry state of affairs. He had a lot of suggestions about how to fix college sports. What's Joe Moglia’s net worth?
Moglia is one of the very few people to have achieved success as a Wall Street CEO and in a totally unrelated career, in football coaching. He spent 16 years as a coach, then 17 at Merrill Lynch and eight at TD Ameritrade before returning to coaching at Nebraska.
Joe Moglia’s early life
Joe was born to an Irish and Italian immigrants who owned a fruit store. He was the eldest of five children. His parents taught him the value of hard work, faith, education, and family.
Joe graduated from Fordham Prep in 1967 and from the University of Delaware in 1971. He made his mark at Fordham and played baseball and football in all four years, eventually captaining both teams. He went on to coach football for 16 years before entering the financial services industry.
Joe Moglia’s leadership and dedication helped him excel at two unrelated careers
During his sporting career, he turned around two high school programs, won two Ivy League Championships, and set school and national records as the defensive secondary and special teams coach at Lafayette College.
Joe Moglia
Football coach, American businessman
Net worth: $24 million
Birthdate: April 1, 1949
Birthplace: Manhattan, N.Y.
Birthname: Joseph Hugh Moglia
Education: Master's degree in secondary education from the University of Delaware
Mother: Frances McLarnon Moglia
Father: Giovanni Giuseppe Moglia
Spouse: Amy Harvey Moglia
Joe Moglia is one of the very few people to have achieved success as both a Wall Street CEO and football coach.
Moglia then left his coaching career to pursue a career in finance in 1983. He worked for 17 years at Merrill Lynch before joining TD Ameritrade as CEO in 2001. His vision had a great bearing on TD Ameritrade, and during his seven-year tenure at the company, it went from a small dot-com brokerage to one of the most recognized names in financial services. The company's client base grew from $24 billion to $280 billion under his leadership.
Moglia then returned as an executive advisor to the head coach at the University of Nebraska in 2009. After spending two years with Nighthawks, he was hired as head football coach by Coastal Carolina University.
Moglia’s personal life
Moglia has two children with his wife, Amy Harvey Moglia, and four from a previous marriage.
Joe Moglia's net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Moglia is worth $24 million. He has had multiple sources of income over his career, including business ventures, coaching, and writing. He's written books on both football and investment.