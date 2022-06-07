Wall Street CEO and Football Coach Joe Moglia Has Accumulated Millions Over his Luminous Career

Moglia then left his coaching career to pursue a career in finance in 1983. He worked for 17 years at Merrill Lynch before joining TD Ameritrade as CEO in 2001. His vision had a great bearing on TD Ameritrade, and during his seven-year tenure at the company, it went from a small dot-com brokerage to one of the most recognized names in financial services. The company's client base grew from $24 billion to $280 billion under his leadership.