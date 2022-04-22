Joe Kernen’s COVID-19 Argument With Andrew Ross Sorkin Made for Explosive TV

The Cincinnati native joined the now-defunct Financial News Network as a writer in 1991 and joined his current employer the following year, when CNBC acquired FNN. And when Squawk Box launched in 1995, Kernen was one of the first co-hosts.

In a 2015 interview with the Cincinnati Business Courier, Kernen said that the “importance and relevance of business news and economic news” had only increased during his years in the business.