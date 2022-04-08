CNBC's Female Anchors Host Some of the Top Financial and Business Programs Today

CNBC's Female Anchors Host Some of the Top Financial and Business Programs TodayBy Kathryn Underwood
CNBC is popular for its business coverage and financial news. Investors tune in regularly to the network to keep up to date on their investments. Who are the CNBC female anchors to watch?
In addition to anchors and co-anchors of regular programs at CNBC, the network employs a number of female reporters: Julia Boorstin as senior media and tech correspondent, Sharon Epperson as senior personal finance correspondent, Diana Olick as real estate correspondent, and Ylan Mui as senior congressional correspondent, to name a few.
Deirdre Bosa co-anchors CNBC's 'TechCheck'
On the weekday morning program TechCheck, Deirdre Bosa reports on technology news. Her CNBC bio notes that she has reported on technology companies such as Alibaba, Amazon, Airbnb, and WeWork.
Morgan Brennan is a 'Squawk on the Street' co-anchor
In a program that broadcasts daily from the NYSE, Morgan Brennan co-anchors Squawk on the Street. She has also worked for Forbes Media as a writer and reporter. Brennan has been at CNBC since 2013, and co-anchors alongside Jim Cramer, David Faber, and Carl Quintanilla.
Sara Eisen is the anchor of 'Closing Bell'
Sara Eisen has also been with the network since 2013 and has co-anchored CNBC programs, including Squawk on the Street, Power Lunch, and Worldwide Exchange. According to her biography, she has “deep expertise in financial markets and the global economy” and has interviewed people such as Janet Yellen and Phil Knight.
Kelly Evans anchors 'The Exchange' and co-anchors 'Power Lunch'
Currently, CNBC anchor Kelly Evans is the anchor of The Exchange, a “newsroom-based program for today’s investor.” In addition, she co-anchors Power Lunch. Evans has prior experience as a Wall Street Journal reporter and co-anchor of other CNBC programs.
Melissa Lee is the host of both 'Fast Money' and 'Options Action' at CNBC
Melissa Lee is a host of Fast Money, which airs every weekday from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio in New York City. Her other hosting gig is the Friday afternoon half-hour program Options Action, where she discusses the pros and cons of options trading.
Lee also appears on Power Lunch, which airs daily from 2 to 3 p.m. ET. She's been with CNBC since 2004 and won the 2010 Gracie Award for Outstanding News Host.
Seema Mody is the host of 'Trading Nation' at CNBC
A member of the network since 2011, Seema Mody began as a reporter on the technology and IPO market from the Nasdaq. She currently reports on the global markets at CNBC. "European Close" is her regular segment on the show Squawk Alley, and she also hosts Trading Nation.
Becky Quick is a co-anchor of 'Squawk Box' at CNBC
The three-hour morning program Squawk Box features Becky Quick as a co-anchor. CNBC notes that she has interviewed three U.S. presidents and some of the world’s most respected investors, such as Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and Jamie Dimon. Quick has been with CNBC since 2001 and previously wrote for The Wall Street Journal and Fortune.