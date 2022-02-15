Jennifer Sey Quit as Levi’s President to Avoid Being Silenced

Jennifer Sey started working for Levi Strauss in 1999. Over the years, Sey has taken on many roles including senior vice president and chief marketing officer (2018–2020) and global brand president (2020–2022). Growing up, Sey was heavily involved in gymnastics and always loved a good pair of Levi’s 504 jeans. While focusing on her career at Levi’s, Sey expanded her portfolio after publishing several books, one of which includes Chalked Up: Inside Elite Gymnastics’ Merciless Coaching.

Birthdate: February 23, 1969

Birthplace: New Jersey

Education: Graduated from Stanford University with a degree in political science

Spouse: Daniel Kotzin

Kids: 2 from a previous marriage and 2 with Daniel Kotzin