Market Realist
Home > Net Worth
Granholm Energy Sec
Source: Jennifer Granholm FB

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaking about workforce training for the lithium ion battery industry.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s Net Worth

Kathryn Underwood - Author
By

Jun. 17 2022, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

The 16th U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, is facing criticism as soaring gas prices burden Americans and their budgets. The former Michigan attorney general and governor became the energy secretary in Feb. 2021. Here’s a look at Granholm’s net worth in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Granholm

U.S. secretary of energy, former Michigan governor and attorney general

Net worth: $8 million

Jennifer Granholm is the current U.S. secretary of energy. She was the first woman to be elected as Michigan's attorney general (in 1999), and then Michigan’s governor, serving in that capacity from 2003 until 2011. Granholm, a Canadian immigrant, has also been on the faculty at University of California, Berkeley.

Birthdate: Feb. 5, 1959

Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia (Canada)

Education: University of California, Berkeley (BA), Harvard University (JD)

Spouse: Daniel Mulhern

Children: 3

Jennifer Granholm has an approximate net worth of $8 million

Although nowhere near the wealth of billionaires such as Mark Zuckerberg or Elon Musk, Granholm has millions to her name. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the energy secretary is worth $1 million, but Forbes published a piece in June 2021 giving her a much higher net worth of $8 million (combined with her husband's).

Article continues below advertisement
granholm
Source: Jennifer Granholm Facebook

Secretary Granholm visiting Sandia National Labs in May 2022.

As Forbes noted then, the now 63-year-old made much of her money after leaving the office of the Michigan governor in 2011. She and husband Daniel Mulhern wrote and published A Governor’s Story in 2012, a memoir about her time as governor.

Article continues below advertisement

Granholm has held a number of influential board positions that pay well. She served on the boards of Talmer Bancorp and Dow Chemical. In addition, Granholm made money from speaking engagements and a TV show on Al Gore’s network.

Between Jan. 2019 and Dec. 2020, she reported at least $2 million in earnings. Contributing to that total was $160,000 for her board service of Marinette Marine Corporation, $200,000 for contributing at CNN, and $390,000 for political consulting and speaking through a business with her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

Granholm commands hefty speaking fees as well: Forbes said she also made over $170,000 for speeches to organizations, including the American Hospital Association, Chatham University, and AIPAC New England.

grahnolm solar
Source: Jennifer Granholm Facebook

Granholm speaking about community solar energy projects in June 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Granholm’s investments and holdings in energy companies have been called into question. She divested from some investments prior to becoming energy secretary and exercised $1.6 million in stock options from EV company Proterra.

Jennifer Granholm owns two houses in California

Granholm and her husband own two homes in Oakland, Calif., according to Forbes, worth $1.6 million combined. Mulhern and Granholm are parents of three children.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Granholm says that gas prices are “unsustainable”

In an interview with CBS News on June 15, Granholm discussed the inflated gas prices and their impact on American households. “It’s unsustainable for many and unfortunately there’s not a quick fix.” She placed most of the blame for high gas prices on Russia and its invasion of Ukraine.

Granholm said that Joe Biden is working to solve the issues by increasing the oil supply domestically and internationally. She said he had also written a letter to oil refiners, insisting that they make changes to solve the crisis and criticizing their high profits as prices pressure Americans.

Advertisement

Latest Net Worth News and Updates

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.