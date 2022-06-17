Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s Net Worth

Jennifer Granholm is the current U.S. secretary of energy. She was the first woman to be elected as Michigan's attorney general (in 1999), and then Michigan’s governor, serving in that capacity from 2003 until 2011. Granholm, a Canadian immigrant, has also been on the faculty at University of California, Berkeley.

Birthdate: Feb. 5, 1959

Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia (Canada)

Education: University of California, Berkeley (BA), Harvard University (JD)

Spouse: Daniel Mulhern

Children: 3