Is The Zeus Network Publicly Traded? Details on the Streaming Company

The Zeus Network, a subscription-based entertainment streaming service that started in 2018, brings together content creators and highlights their work for fans. Lemuel Plummer, a television producer, co-founded the network with social media influencers DeStorm Power, Amanda Cerny, and King Bach.

The network, which features both scripted programming and unscripted/reality shows, is available to subscribers for $4.99 per month . Currently, the network isn’t publicly traded. CEO Plummer is focused on providing a creator-focused platform that largely works to showcase and support Black culture.

A feature that distinguishes The Zeus Network from other platforms with subscription video on demand is that it enables commentary from customers directly on its platform, not just on social media channels. Plummer noted to Black Enterprise that this keeps customers engaged with the network.

Co-founder DeStorm Power said that traditionally, content creators flocked to the platform and followed the platform’s rules. He mentioned Vine as an example of a platform that ended primarily because the creators didn't have enough control and decided to leave. The Zeus Network is different because it has a creator-first mindset.

The Zeus Network started in 2018. A big part of its philosophy is to “greenlight people, not shows,” Plummer told The Verge at the time of the network’s launch.

Lemuel Plummer’s net worth

Plummer is the co-founder and CEO of The Zeus Network. He has a long history in the entertainment business despite being only 35 years old. As a child growing up in Detroit, Plummer learned a great deal about the television business through observing his parents, who ran three TV stations.

Plummer scored a deal with BET Networks at the age of 20 and produced shows like The Mo’Nique Show and The Family Crews. Running his own network was one of Plummer's goals even though he enjoyed success within that network.

Currently, there aren't many Black CEOs in the video-on-demand space. Plummer is deeply involved in every aspect of The Zeus Network. He is the executive producer for all of its programs.

Most of Plummer’s motivation behind leading The Zeus Network is to promote and support Black culture in programming. Recently, he told Black Enterprise, “We are Black-owned. We understand your story. We understand your pain. We’ve gone through it.”

Some people estimate that Plummer's net worth is between $1 million and $5 million.