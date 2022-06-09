FLDS Members Still Claim Warren Jeffs As Their Leader⁠—Is He in Prison?

It was in 2002 when Jeffs took on the role of president of the FLDS. Prior to him taking leadership of the church, his father, often called “Uncle Rulon” by his followers, was in charge. Rulon rose to leadership in the mid-1980s, according to A&E, and died in 2002. At the time of his death, he was married to about 20 women, all of whom were passed down to Jeffs.