Vauld Will Likely Avoid Bankruptcy With Nexo Buyout

On July 4, Bathija stated through Vauld’s Twitter account, “Our management remains fully committed to working with our financial and legal advisors to the best of our abilities to explore and [analyze] all possible options, including potential restructuring options, that would best protect the interests of Vauld’s stakeholders. [...] In the meantime, we have made the difficult decision to suspend all withdrawals, trading, and deposits on the Vauld platform with immediate effect.”