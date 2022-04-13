Nexo Card Is the First Payment Card Backed by Crypto Credit Lines

There aren't many payment cards on the market that allow people to use lines of credit to fund the card, but Nexo is looking to change that. The Nexo card adds a twist to its card by allowing you to use your cryptocurrency holdings as collateral to take out credit lines. What makes the card even more useful is that you don’t have to sell your crypto holdings to make purchases. Nexo gives you fiat currency. There are also crypto rewards that users can earn with each purchase.