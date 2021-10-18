Everything You Need To Know About Opening a Nexo Credit Line

LTV often fluctuates with the value of the digital assets. Therefore, if the value of the collateral increases, so does the credit line. Users can benefit from collateral increases by allocating extra to pay off part of the loan.

If the value of the collateral decreases, causing the LTV ratio to rise, users will be given three margin calls when the LTV increases to 71.4, 74.1, and 76.9 percent. According to the website, If the collateral drops and the LTV rises to 83.1 percent, the loan will enter a partial automatic payment plan to rebalance the LTV back within limits.