Fox News’ Response to Todd Piro’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Worried Staffers

Although Piro is known for his television work, he started out as a lawyer , according to his Fox News bio . After graduating from Dartmouth College and the University of California Los Angeles School of Law, Piro practiced law for five years at the Los Angeles firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP.

After segueing to TV journalism, Piro served as weekday morning anchor for NBC Connecticut’s Connecticut Today and as a morning anchor for CBS Local 2 in Palm Springs, Calif. He also guest-anchored NBC’s Early Today and 1st Look.

Piro joined Fox News in June 2017 and now co-hosts Fox & Friends First on weekdays starting at 4:00 a.m. ET.