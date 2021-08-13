Shepard Smith Is a Moderate, Fact-Focused Anchor on Cable News

If CNBC host Shepard Smith publicly broke with the conservative-skewing Fox News in 2019—after 23 years on the Fox News payroll—does that mean he's a Democrat?

Well, maybe or maybe not. Quora users speculate that Smith is liberal—with one deeming him a “Demon-crat”—but a 2019 Hollywood Reporter investigation revealed that Smith was among the 45 percent of cable news hosts and anchors who were undeclared voters at the time.