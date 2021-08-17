Would Haiti Benefit From Iridium Mines or Suffer More?

Haiti has some stores of various precious metals, and iridium might be one of them. According to 2017 reports from Dr. Henry Vixamar , Haiti could have one of the largest stores of iridium in the world. However, the reports haven't been confirmed by reliable sources.

According to WorldAtlas, Haiti has large reserves of oil and natural gas, gold, and copper.

TheDiggings reports that the top 10 mining commodities in Haiti are: