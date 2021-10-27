How Severe Is the Liquor and Wine Shortage in the U.S.?

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to shortages in various essential products. After shortages of ketchup and chicken wings , many people are walking out of the liquor stores empty-handed because of a liquor and wine shortage.

The alcohol supply in the U.S. is being impacted by supply chain issues . This is making wine and liquor more expensive and difficult for restaurants and liquor stores to get. It isn't known when the supply will be able to keep up with rising demand.

Is there a liquor and wine shortage in the U.S.?

Disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic are impacting the global supply chain. As a result, numerous common products, including liquor and wine, are in limited supply across the U.S. Ohio, Vermont, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania are some of the states that are experiencing alcohol shortages due to supply chain backlogs.

Local liquor shop owners don't think that it's necessarily an alcohol shortage but a packaging shortage that's creating the problem. Packaging materials like glass and aluminum have become more expensive and difficult to get. This shortage extends to corks, caps, and paper labels. All of these materials are required for alcohol packaging, and all of them are in limited supply.

Also, the cost of importing liquor from abroad has skyrocketed due to the price hikes in international shipping. Alcohol distributors say that the main problem in delivering alcohol to customers is truck driver shortages.

