How Severe Is the Helium Shortage in the U.S.?

The usage of helium for balloons is perhaps the least important. On average, Macy’s balloons are filled with 12,000 cubic feet of helium. This is a drop in the bucket compared with how much NASA uses. In 2009, the space agency agreed to a five-year order for 212 million cubic feet of gas helium and 12.5 million liters of liquid helium for use in equipment such as its own balloons. Traditional MRI machines need between 1,500 and 1,700 liters of liquid helium and must be topped off on a regular basis.