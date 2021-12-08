Increased EV Production Might Create a Cobalt Shortage

While the U.S. and China race to harvest cobalt to keep up with EV demand and spearhead the clean energy revolution, the people of Congo are suffering. The U.S. push to harvest cobalt in Africa is due to the fear that China’s involvement in the Congo might force out U.S. manufacturers. A riot over China’s involvement in the Congo occurred, which caused the cost of cobalt to jump. Last year alone, 15 of the 19 cobalt mines in the Congo were being financed by China.