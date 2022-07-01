Is Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Conservative or Liberal?

According to Breyer, the founding fathers knew the Constitution would have to evolve over time, it was never meant to be a stagnant document. He said the founders knew "perfectly well that conditions would change. The values don't change. The circumstances do." He pointed to the Constitution outlawing "cruel and unusual punishment." Breyer argued, "Flogging as a punishment might have been fine in the 18th century. That doesn't mean that it would be ok and not cruel and usual today."