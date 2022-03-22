Is SpaceX Token Legit? Beware — No Official Ties to Elon Musk

Few investors would think twice about investing in a crypto project truly backed by Musk, considering his many world-class achievements. However, the SpaceX token doesn't have anything to do with the Tesla CEO. While the crypto may not be an outright rug pull scam, it raises many questions why it has sought an association with Musk without revealing official ties. Therefore, if you’re seeking a cryptocurrency with Musk’s blessing, you would do well to avoid the SpaceX token. Instead, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin are better cryptos for investors.