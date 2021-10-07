Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burning Coins? Token Remains Stable

Up over 24 percent at the time of writing, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has been on an upward trend. It rose more than 49 percent earlier this week.

Inspired by Dogecoin, the creators of SHIB are firm in proving that it's "more than just a joke." SHIB operates on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 token. According to the website, it's "an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building."